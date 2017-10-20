A Prime Time to Shine

Shinerama set to hold annual fundraiser.
    • 7 views
    • 0

The Daily News

A campus tradition spanning over 50 years is set to take place Saturday, October 21st. Shinerama UWindsor will host Shine Day, an annual fundraising campaign aimed at taking action against cystic fibrosis, a chronic genetic disorder often affecting the lungs.

The event will kick off at Vanier Hall’s Katzman Lounge for a 9 am breakfast, then board buses for various points around the city, where they will partake in a variety of fundraising activities. All proceeds will be donated to Cystic Fibrosis Canada to further research and find a cure.

Teams will station themselves outside three locations of Josephs Farm Market and will set up car washes at:

  • Jiffy Lube, 2573 Dougall Avenue
  • City Market, 1030 Walker Road
  • Cystic Fibrosis Canada, 3050 Jefferson Boulevard

Find more information, including how to sign up for a team, on the event Facebook page.

Tags:

PREV STORY
To Read or Not to Read?

  • Show Comments (0)

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

comment *

  • name *

  • email *

  • website *

WordPress database error: [Unknown column 'v.last_viewed' in 'where clause']
SELECT p.* FROM wp_popularpostssummary v LEFT JOIN wp_posts p ON v.postid = p.ID WHERE 1 = 1 AND p.post_type = 'post' AND v.last_viewed > DATE_SUB('2017-10-21 00:05:13', INTERVAL 1 MONTH) AND p.post_status = 'publish' GROUP BY v.postid ORDER BY pageviews DESC LIMIT 5

Ads

You May Also Like

CJAM FM Announces Tech Upgrade Pledge Drive Fundraiser

Your campus radio station, CJAM 99.1 FM, is holding their annual Pledge Drive Fundraiser ...

author_avatar
Lance Editor
0 comments 0 Shares
African

Culture and Comedy

Meet Carine Dagossy, event coordinator for the African Princes of Comedy (APC), an established ...

author_avatar
Lance Editor
0 comments 0 Shares

Peace for Pakistan holding first fundraiser of the semester

If you find yourself wadding in the line for the CAW Tim Hortons today, ...

author_avatar
Lance Editor
0 comments 43 Shares