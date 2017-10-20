A Prime Time to Shine

The Daily News

A campus tradition spanning over 50 years is set to take place Saturday, October 21st. Shinerama UWindsor will host Shine Day, an annual fundraising campaign aimed at taking action against cystic fibrosis, a chronic genetic disorder often affecting the lungs.

The event will kick off at Vanier Hall’s Katzman Lounge for a 9 am breakfast, then board buses for various points around the city, where they will partake in a variety of fundraising activities. All proceeds will be donated to Cystic Fibrosis Canada to further research and find a cure.

Teams will station themselves outside three locations of Josephs Farm Market and will set up car washes at:

Jiffy Lube, 2573 Dougall Avenue

City Market, 1030 Walker Road

Cystic Fibrosis Canada, 3050 Jefferson Boulevard

Find more information, including how to sign up for a team, on the event Facebook page.