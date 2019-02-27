Nominations for 2019 Student Election Now Open

The 2019 General Election season is currently underway for the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance.

The student-led organization is seeking full-time undergraduates interested in running for various paid and volunteer positions on its Board of Directors. These positions aim to enhance student life through advocacy, representation and service.

To help students understand the significance of getting involved with university politics, the UWSA recently released a video breaking down how student elections have a direct impact on the daily lives of students.

The last day to submit a nomination package for a position is March 8th @ 4 pm. For more information about the elections and getting involved, visit the General Elections 2019 page on their website.

For direct inquiries, feel free to reach out to:

Liam Adams – UWSA Chief Returning Officer

UWSA Offices – CAW Student Centre Rm.225

519- 253-3000 ext.4554

crouwsa@uwindsor.ca