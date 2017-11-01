Going Homeless for the Homeless

Just outside of Leddy Library, a group of students are currently in the midst of constructing a shack made entirely from discarded materials. For the next few nights, Pi Lambda Phi fraternity will call this place home.

Going strong into its twentieth year, the event “Homeless for the Homeless” will continue to draw attention to the struggles faced by those affected by homelessness, poverty & unemployment. Between November 2nd and November 4th, the fraternity will be accepting donations of cash, clothing, and non-perishable food items which will be directly donated to the Downtown Mission.

Pi Lambda Phi claims “Homeless for the Homeless” has been it’s most successful on-campus philanthropic event, and is therefore hoping to raise $1500 this year due to the increased need for expanding support at the Downtown Mission.