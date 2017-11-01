Going Homeless for the Homeless

Fraternity to willfully experience homelessness in order to raise awareness
  • November 1, 2017
    • 3 views
    • 0

Just outside of Leddy Library, a group of students are currently in the midst of constructing a shack made entirely from discarded materials. For the next few nights, Pi Lambda Phi fraternity will call this place home.

Going strong into its twentieth year, the event “Homeless for the Homeless” will continue to draw attention to the struggles faced by those affected by homelessness, poverty & unemployment. Between November 2nd and November 4th, the fraternity will be accepting donations of cash, clothing, and non-perishable food items which will be directly donated to the Downtown Mission.

Pi Lambda Phi claims “Homeless for the Homeless” has been it’s most successful on-campus philanthropic event, and is therefore hoping to raise $1500 this year due to the increased need for expanding support at the Downtown Mission.

Tags:

NEXT STORY
Event to showcase programs of graduate study
PREV STORY
Flickfest Competition Attracts UWindsor Alumni

  • Show Comments (0)

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

comment *

  • name *

  • email *

  • website *

Ads

You May Also Like

University of Windsor opens up dialogue about Islamophobia on campus

by Ashley Quinton The Lance – News & Politics Writer Is Islamophobia a problem ...

author_avatar
Ashley Quinton
0 comments 0 Shares

Underrated Campus Additions

by Joshua Boucher The Lance – Opinion/Alternative Writer There are a lot of new ...

author_avatar
Joshua Boucher
0 comments 0 Shares

CJAM FM Announces Tech Upgrade Pledge Drive Fundraiser

Your campus radio station, CJAM 99.1 FM, is holding their annual Pledge Drive Fundraiser ...

author_avatar
Lance Editor
0 comments 0 Shares