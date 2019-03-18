45th Annual UWindsor Film Fest and CMF Gala

Enjoy an evening watching UWindsor students’ short films and awards ceremony!
The awards ceremony will feature this year’s top film students and top communication students.
Screening List coming April 9th!
WHEN AND WHERE
April 14th at 7 pm at the Chrysler Theatre
Doors open at 6:30 pm
Tickets on sale at 6:00 pm
TICKETS
$12 General Admission
You may purchase tickets at the Chrysler Theatre Box Office, at the door, or online at http://www.chryslertheatre.
For more information, please email csacmf@uwindsor.ca
