The CAW Student Centre will be hosting “80’s Revival Day” with a day’s worth of retro-inspired activities on September 20, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the CAW Student Courtyard.

Sandra Riccio-Muglia, director of student centre events and programming, says the event will offer a roller skating rink, games, 80’s music and treats, all free.

The CAW Student Centre Courtyard is located between Dillon and Memorial halls.