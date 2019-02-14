A message from the UWinsite Student Team

Thank you to the students, faculty and staff who attended the UWinsite Student Appreciation and Feedback BBQ and shared your experiences with the new student system.

WHAT WE HEARD

More communication

You’d like short, frequent updates about the issues that are being worked on and what’s in the queue.

There are a few updates below. Please check The Lance, Daily News, the Student Experience Newsletter and social media for these updates going forward as well.

Support Tickets

You’re seeing tickets getting cancelled, but not necessarily resolved.

Most of the cancelled tickets are duplicates or have been addressed through another channel (phone, email, in person). That said, we are going to adjust our messaging when cancelling a support ticket so you know if we’ve merged one ticket with another and what, generally, the status is of your request.

We’ll be sharing more information about the volume of UWinsite Student support tickets, our approach to addressing tickets and current completion rate in the February 20 issue of the Student Experience Newsletter.

UPDATES

Winter 2019 Exam Schedule

The exam schedule will be released next week. Students and faculty will be able to access their exam schedules in UWinsite Student. More information will be shared once the exam schedule is posted.

Apply to Graduate

Some students are experiencing an error with the apply to graduate functionality in UWinsite Student. We’re working to resolve this error by Monday, February 25. If it is not resolved by this date, the March 1 deadline to apply to graduate for the Spring 2019 Convocation will be pushed back and students will NOT be charged the late application fee.

Visual timetable

You’d like to see this back! This is the number one request we heard, and it is on the development radar for UWinsite Student. We do not yet, however, have an estimated time of delivery.

RESOURCES

There are videos and reference guides available to help use UWinsite Student at www.uwindsor.ca/registrar/resource/student. There are also a number of UWinsite Student related articles posted on www.ask.uwindsor.ca. If you have suggestions for additional articles or resources, please send them to uwinsite@uwindsor.ca.