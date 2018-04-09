Additional Mental Health Support for Students During Final Exams

The Student Counselling Centre (SCC) in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, will be offering extended hours during the final exam period from April 9 – 19, 2018. Being able to talk to someone is one way of helping to alleviate some of the anxiety and distress that is often associated with exam season. Students can drop in to the SCC (Room 293 of the CAW Student Centre) from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm every weekday during final exams and from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday (April 14 & 15) to speak to counsellors from the Canadian Mental Health Association. This is a free and confidential service open to all full-time and part-time students.

In addition, Mr. Kory Bessette, one of the mental health professionals at the Student Counselling Centre, will be offering a brief Hypnosis and Mindfulness for Exams drop-in for students as well during the exam weeks. This will be held from Tuesday to Friday during the weeks of April 9 – 19 at 10:15 am in the Ambassador Boardroom (2nd-floor CAW Student Centre). The goal of this 20-minute drop-in session is to help students reduce their anxiety and develop a positive mindset before sitting for their final exams.

If students are feeling somewhat hesitant to speak to a mental health professional or prefer talking to a fellow student, then the Peer Support Centre is another excellent resource. ThePeer Support Centre is a drop-in center where students from across campus can find a supportive peer to talk to about any difficulties they may be experiencing. It is a safe and inclusive space where trained peer support volunteers offer peer counseling to students. They are located on the 2nd floor of the CAW Student Centre (Room 291).