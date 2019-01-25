African and Caribbean students celebrate 15 years of CAOS

The Caribbean and African Organization of Students (CAOS) has their annual show, Diverse Expressions, tomorrow and will be celebrating 15 years of the club’s existence.

The club was started in 2004 by a small group of students who identified as either Caribbean or African. Each year, the group has expanded and added more members to the club. Today, CAOS has 35 members.

The current President of CAOS, Suliaman Bangura says that CAOS helped him to become a better student and leader.

“As a student, CAOS helped me advance my time management skills and helped me learn about the leadership skills that people saw in me, but I didn’t see in myself.” Suliaman Bangura, President of CAOS

Suliaman Bangura, President of CAOS

Diverse Expressions brings many students from the Windsor community and the Greater Toronto area together to showcase their talents. The show includes dancing, fashion shows, singing and spoken word.

This year’s show will not only be different due to the celebration, but also the celebration of a member’s life who passed away in August last year. Jason Solomon was a member of CAOS since his first year in the University. This year would have been his third year.

A photo of Jason Solomon taken in Leddy Library in 2017.

CAOS has always promoted themselves as a family as many of the members are away from their families who live in the GTA or another country.

Bangura says that he imagines the club to be bigger and better in the next five years.

“I can see CAOS being a very known student group within the Ontario universities.” Suliaman Bangura, President of CAOS



To end the night, an after-party called Bring Your Flag will take place at a club downtown. People in attendance are able to show off their nationality and pride by waving their flag energetically in the air to the music.

Tickets for the show and the after-party can be purchased tomorrow at the doors of Alumni Auditorium starting at 2 p.m.