Appreciation and Feedback BBQ hosted by UWinsite Student

The transition to a new student information system is a long haul for everyone involved.

“People have shown a lot of patience so far and we know there’s still a long way to go,” says Joan Dalton, UWinsite Project Executive Director.

The UWinsite Student implementation team is hosting an Appreciation and Feedback lunch for students from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12 in the CAW Commons. The team wants to thank the campus community for their ongoing support and patience – and also hope students will come and provide feedback to senior administrators about UWinsite, face to face.

“As in any project like this, there are a lot of growing pains. We know that students, faculty and staff are often the ones dealing with those pains, and we want to know as much as we can to help during the transition,” says Dalton. “So, on Tuesday, give us your feedback and we’ll buy you lunch.”

“Please keep reaching out to us with your issues, concerns, questions and suggestions,” adds Alice Miller, University Registrar and UWinsite Student Stream Lead. “Your continued feedback is helping us identify and fix gaps as well as improve UWinsite Student going forward.”

Senior members of the University including the President, the Provost, the Associate Vice-President, Academic, and members of the UWinsite executive team will be on hand to learn as much as they can from students about what they’re experiencing.

Resources are available online to assist students with UWinsite Student at www.uwindsor.ca/uwinsitestudent