ATHENA Scholarship Information Announced

The ATHENA Scholarship Fund (Windsor) has announced that applications are now being received for its 2018 scholarship program.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

be between the ages of 18 and 30 years as of January 1, 2018

be presently enrolled full-time in a college or university

have spent a significant and substantial period of time (at least 18 months as of April 1, 2018 ) in Windsor/Essex County.

Students may be male or female and must demonstrate academic excellence, community involvement and are engaged in leadership activities. Most importantly, they must have increased the leadership opportunities for women by mentoring, role-modelling and leading activities that help women reach their full potential.

Three scholarships of $5,000 each will be awarded as follows:

one to a St. Clair College student

one to a University of Windsor student

one to a student who is attending any college or university provided he/she has spent a significant period of time in Windsor/Essex County (see above).

The submission deadline is Monday, April 30, 2018, 4:00 pm at the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Please see the application form here.