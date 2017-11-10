Banky’s Infamous Haight Street Rat to visit Windsor

Renowned British graffiti artist Banksy’s now infamous Haight Street Rat painting is headed to Canada for the very first time this fall. The Saving Banksy Canada Experience will be taking place in Windsor, Ontario, Canada from November 14-16th, 2017. The painting will be shown at Wolfhead Distillery and offers fans an immersive 360 degree /one-of-a-kind experience that will combine all elements of graffiti culture and also feature live art battles, celebrity DJ’s, charity fundraisers and more. Free Tickets for the show available at www.CampusCrawlTours.com

FREE ART EXHIBIT – November 14th -16th 10am-5pm

https://ourevent.ca/event/free-saving-banksy-windsor-2017/

More information at: www.CampusCrawlTours.com