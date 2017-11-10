Banky’s Infamous Haight Street Rat to visit Windsor

    • 3 views
    • 0

Renowned British graffiti artist Banksy’s now infamous Haight Street Rat painting is headed to Canada for the very first time this fall. The Saving Banksy Canada Experience will be taking place in Windsor, Ontario, Canada from November 14-16th, 2017. The painting will be shown at Wolfhead Distillery and offers fans an immersive 360 degree /one-of-a-kind experience that will combine all elements of graffiti culture and also feature live art battles, celebrity DJ’s, charity fundraisers and more. Free Tickets for the show available at www.CampusCrawlTours.com

FREE ART EXHIBIT – November 14th -16th  10am-5pm
https://ourevent.ca/event/free-saving-banksy-windsor-2017/

More information at: www.CampusCrawlTours.com

 

Tags:

PREV STORY
Conflict of Interest? You Decide.

  • Show Comments (0)

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

comment *

  • name *

  • email *

  • website *

Ads

You May Also Like

Sure Things: September 3rd – 9th

 

author_avatar
Lance Editor
0 comments 0 Shares

Despite admirable effort, ‘Jane Eyre’ misses the mark

by Ben Hargreaves The Lance – Contributor At every show before the lights dim, ...

author_avatar
Lance Editor
0 comments 0 Shares

Going Homeless for the Homeless

Just outside of Leddy Library, a group of students are currently in the midst ...

author_avatar
Lance Editor
0 comments 0 Shares