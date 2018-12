The Universal Bus Pass Survey is set to close on November 30th at 4pm. Reportedly, close to 1500 students have supplied their feedback, which in turn will assist in the negotiations with Transit Windsor ahead of the 2019 U-Pass referendum.

In 2019, students will participate in a referendum to determine the future of the U-Pass on a permanent basis.

Students can access the twelve – question survey until Nov 30th at uwsa.ca/survey.