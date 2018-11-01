Call for Nominations: OHREA Awards 2018

Has a professor stood out to you because they ensured that their classroom is accessible to all? What about an academic advisor or staff member who has supported you through your stresses and worries year after year?

The OHREA Awards are a way to recognize all the contributions made by those individuals or groups. Help give recognition to those that make the University of Windsor a compassionate environment.

The University of Windsor’s Office of Human Rights, Equity and Accessibility (OHREA) is welcoming nominations of those in our community who have advocated for human rights.

Nominees must have demonstrated evidence and specific examples in the following five categories:

Accessibility Award

Mental Health Champion Award

Employment Equity Award

Human Rights and Social Justice Award

The OHREA Award

Nominations may come from staff, faculty, students, alumni, and retirees of the University no later than November 5th. More information about the awards and the nomination process can be found here.