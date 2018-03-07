Campus Media collaborates to hold UWSA Debate

    • 13 views
    • 0

The Lance, The Thirty and CJAM 99.1 FM will be hosting “Prez Panel 2018: the 2018 UWSA General Election Candidates Debate” on Friday, March 9th beginning at 12 pm. The collaborative event is the first of it’s kind in decades at the University of Windsor, where 3 major student media outlets will come together to broadcast some verbal fisticuffs between aspiring student council candidates.

The event is open to a live physical audience being taken place in Studio A located in the basement of Lambton Tower. The event is open to a live audience, however, for those unable to attend, there will be a live stream of all the action on the following channels:

The Lance: https://www.facebook.com/thelancenews/

The Thirty: https://www.facebook.com/thethirty/

CJAMM: 99.1 FM radio

Audience members are encouraged to come prepared with questions and participate in a civil dialogue.

Tags:

NEXT STORY
MFA Open Studios Event
PREV STORY
University of Windsor Alarmingly Among Greenest Campuses

  • Show Comments (0)

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

comment *

  • name *

  • email *

  • website *

Most Popular
Ads!
Advertisement

Ads

You May Also Like

BANA Uses Polaroids To Show Students It’s Okay To Just Be You.

by: Ashley Quinton News and Politics Writer The Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association (BANA) is ...

author_avatar
Ashley Quinton
0 comments 0 Shares

Volunteer Note-takers Needed

The Daily News Student Accessibility Services is looking for volunteer note-takers who are willing ...

author_avatar
Lance Editor
0 comments 0 Shares

Upcoming Islamic Awareness Week to Address Misconceptions

by Hani Yassine The Lance – Arts & Culture Writer Through insightful guest speakers ...

author_avatar
Hani Yassine
0 comments 0 Shares