Campus Media collaborates to hold UWSA Debate

The Lance, The Thirty and CJAM 99.1 FM will be hosting “Prez Panel 2018: the 2018 UWSA General Election Candidates Debate” on Friday, March 9th beginning at 12 pm. The collaborative event is the first of it’s kind in decades at the University of Windsor, where 3 major student media outlets will come together to broadcast some verbal fisticuffs between aspiring student council candidates.

The event is open to a live physical audience being taken place in Studio A located in the basement of Lambton Tower. The event is open to a live audience, however, for those unable to attend, there will be a live stream of all the action on the following channels:

The Lance: https://www.facebook.com/thelancenews/

The Thirty: https://www.facebook.com/thethirty/

CJAMM: 99.1 FM radio

Audience members are encouraged to come prepared with questions and participate in a civil dialogue.