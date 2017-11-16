All You Can Eat Pasta for a Cause

Looking for a last minute idea to partake in tonight? How about dedicating that idea to a cause?

Tonight at 6 pm, the Social Work Student Association at the University of Windsor is holding a Pasta Fundraiser to assist the Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre in its re-opening.

The Can-Am Centre offers social services to Indigenous, Metis, and Inuit individuals in the Windsor/Essex community. During the flooding experienced by Windsor in early September, the complex experienced thousands of dollars’ worth of severe damage to their rental property, forcing the centre to be shut down.

“The centre needs $50,000 dollars to completely cover damages with using their tenant insurance,” said social work student Kiera Royale, “as the student government that represents social work students at the university, we believe it is important to maintain our core social work values as set out by the Ontario and Canadian Association of Social Workers.”

The Social Work Student Association is, therefore, hosting an All You Can Eat Pasta Fundraiser tonight beginning at 6 pm at the Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor. Tickets are $15. Attendees will receive all the pasta you can handle, salad, bread, dessert, coffee and tea; as well as admission to hear Indigenous keynote speakers, Indigenous vendors, free transportation from the university to the event and back if needed.

Tickets can also be purchased online on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/all-you-can-eat-pasta-fundraiser-tickets-39304559997

Event Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/201573233717293/