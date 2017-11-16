All You Can Eat Pasta for a Cause

Social Work Student Association to hold fundraiser for Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre
  • November 16, 2017
    • 16 views
    • 0

Looking for a last minute idea to partake in tonight? How about dedicating that idea to a cause?

Tonight at 6 pm, the Social Work Student Association at the University of Windsor is holding a Pasta Fundraiser to assist the Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre in its re-opening.

The Can-Am Centre offers social services to Indigenous, Metis, and Inuit individuals in the Windsor/Essex community. During the flooding experienced by Windsor in early September, the complex experienced thousands of dollars’ worth of severe damage to their rental property, forcing the centre to be shut down.

“The centre needs $50,000 dollars to completely cover damages with using their tenant insurance,” said social work student Kiera Royale, “as the student government that represents social work students at the university, we believe it is important to maintain our core social work values as set out by the Ontario and Canadian Association of Social Workers.”

The Social Work Student Association is, therefore, hosting an All You Can Eat Pasta Fundraiser tonight beginning at 6 pm at the Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor. Tickets are $15. Attendees will receive all the pasta you can handle, salad, bread, dessert, coffee and tea; as well as admission to hear Indigenous keynote speakers, Indigenous vendors, free transportation from the university to the event and back if needed.

Tickets can also be purchased online on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/all-you-can-eat-pasta-fundraiser-tickets-39304559997

Event Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/201573233717293/

Tags:

NEXT STORY
Student Elections Met With Low Student Engagement
PREV STORY
UWindsor Students Brace the Cold to Stand in Solidarity

  • Show Comments (0)

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

comment *

  • name *

  • email *

  • website *

Ads

You May Also Like

A Prime Time to Shine

The Daily News A campus tradition spanning over 50 years is set to take ...

author_avatar
Lance Editor
0 comments 0 Shares

Banky’s Infamous Haight Street Rat to visit Windsor

Renowned British graffiti artist Banksy’s now infamous Haight Street Rat painting is headed to ...

author_avatar
Lance Editor
0 comments 0 Shares

Sure Things: September 3rd – 9th

 

author_avatar
Lance Editor
0 comments 0 Shares