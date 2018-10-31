Cats vs. Creeps: Battling Consent on Halloween

The office of sexual misconduct response and prevention at the university was giving out something a little different on Halloween; an opportunity for students to pet and cuddle kittens for their Cats against Cat Calling campaign.

Anne Rudzinski works at the Sexual Misconduct Response and Prevention office at the University of Windsor and runs the wellness and consent committee. She helps run an Instagram page called wecareatUW where their campaign on raising awareness on sexual misconduct is featured.

“With some of our public education campaigns, we’re trying to start a conversation,” said Rudzinski.

Students in the CAW Student Centre surrounded the kittens to admire and hold them.

“It seemed like people really want to see the cats and we had a lot of great conversation about our programming and some of the messages we’re trying to put out for the office,” said Rudzinski.

Olivia Cinco, who is in her last year of majoring in Visual Arts was one of the students who stopped by to cuddle a kitten but thinks the kittens may be too distracting.

“The attempt in trying to invite conversation by making it friendly and approachable makes sense, but when you pair it with an event like Halloween, it loses its meaning,” said Cinco.

The office of Sexual Misconduct Response and Prevention also works with Flip the Script, another initiative which helps to prevent and protect students from sexual harassment by offering a free two-hour self-defence course.

“Men should always treat women with respect regardless of what they’re wearing. Wearing a revealing or sexy costume is not an excuse for treating a woman in an inappropriate way. Treat them the same way you treat them if they were wearing any other outfit,” said Rudzinski.