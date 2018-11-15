  • Categories
Changes coming to the myUWindsor mobile app

Students who use the MyUWindsor mobile app will see some changes to the application following the launch of UWinsite Student on Monday, November 26.

UWinsite Student is replacing the Frank L. Smith Student Information System which is commonly known on campus as SIS or my.uwindsor.ca.

While the functionality and aesthetic of the myUWindsor mobile app will remain the same, its content is being tweaked so students can easily access UWinsite Student through it.

The “Courses” tile is being replaced with a “Student” tile which will link directly to UWinsite Student Self Service. Students will need to log in with their UWin ID and password. In addition, the “Finance” and “Exam” tiles will be removed from the app because they will be housed within UWinsite Student Self Service.

The “Messages” tile will also be removed as the MyUWindsor mobile app will no longer receive notifications. These communications, however, will continue to be shared in Blackboard and the Blackboard mobile app.

Students will continue to be able to access their UwinCARD account services through the app as well. Authentication with UWin ID and password, however, will be required.

Updates about UWinsite Student will continue to be shared with students through various channels including The Lance, the Student Experience Newsletter and social media. Students can also visit www.uwindsor.ca/uwinsitestudent to learn more about the new student information platform.

