Charity Paint Night – Transition to Betterness

On Monday, March 26th, a few university students will be holding a paint night event for the local charity “Transition to Betterness” (t2b). The funds raised from the paint night event will help t2b provide its programs in the Windsor-Essex County area.

Tickets are priced at $30.00 and can be purchased by visiting valuactiv.ticketleap.com/paintnight. All painting supplies required will be provided. Food and drinks are not included.

Paint Nights are a relaxing social event that involves an instructor guiding a group through the creation of their own painting masterpiece. No matter the level of experience in painting you will walk away from the event with your own, personal painting!

The paint night will be held at the iconic Webb’s Steakhouse, with the talented artists of Spirited Painting guiding you through the creation of your very own masterpiece.

There will be a 50/50 draw, alongside information pertaining to the various programs that Transition to Betterness provides to the community.

Find out more info here.

