CJAM 99.1 FM Top 30

* indicates Canadian Content

1 PAPA GHOSTFACE* – What We Lost in the Flood (Tosteestostas)

2 URBAN SURF KINGS* – Astro Surf A-Go-Go (Self-Released)

3 THE SCORPIONS AND SAIF ABU BAKR – Jazz Jazz Jazz (Habibi Funk)

4 OUTRAGEOUS CHERRY – Meet You in the Shadows (Burger)

5 SHOOBIES* – Nevermind the Hardcore, Here’s Shoobies (Self-Released)

6 TOKYO POLICE CLUB* – Tokyo Police Club (Dine Alone)

7 THE DIRTY NIL* – Master Volume (Dine Alone)

8 ADULT. – This Behavior (Dais)

9 AFRO NATIONAL – African Experimentals (1972-1979) (Africa Seven)

10 BABA AND DJANA SISSOKO – Fasiya (Blind Faith)

11 VARIOUS – Brown Acid: The Seventh Trip (Riding Easy)

12 CHARLES BRADLEY – Black Velvet (Daptone)

13 HUTTCH* – Huttchino (Self-Released)

14 DISASTER STRIKE* – Disaster Strike (Self-Released)

15 VARIOUS* – Invisible Channel: Live Sessions From CJSW 90.9 FM (CJSW 90.9 FM)

16 AUTOPILOT* – Afterglow (Self-Released)

17 PROBLEM PATIENT* – Patient Problems (Self-Released)

18 NO CODES* – No Codes (Self-Released)

19 VOLUNTEERS* – I Wish I Was As Happy As John Denver (Self-Released)

20 SINGLE MOTHERS* – Through A Wall (Dine Alone)

21 ART D’ECCO* – Trespasser (Paper Bag)

22 KANDLE* – Holy Smoke (Self-Released)

23 RAE SPOON* – bodiesofwater (Coax)

24 THE LYTICS* – Float On (LHM Records)

25 MALOU BEAUVOIR – Spiritwalker (Panthera)

26 BAD SPORTS – Constant Stimulation (Dirtnap)

27 ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS – Look Now (Concord)

28 IDLE BLOOM – Flood the Dial (Budding Romance)

29 MOLLY BURCH – First Flower (Captured Tracks)

30 BEAK> – >>> (Temporary Residence/Invada)