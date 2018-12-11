  • Categories
CJAM 99.1 FM Top 30

December 10, 2018
  • December 11, 2018
* indicates Canadian Content

1    PAPA GHOSTFACE* – What We Lost in the Flood (Tosteestostas)

2    URBAN SURF KINGS* – Astro Surf A-Go-Go (Self-Released)

3    THE SCORPIONS AND SAIF ABU BAKR – Jazz Jazz Jazz (Habibi Funk)

4    OUTRAGEOUS CHERRY – Meet You in the Shadows (Burger)

5    SHOOBIES* – Nevermind the Hardcore, Here’s Shoobies (Self-Released)

6    TOKYO POLICE CLUB* – Tokyo Police Club (Dine Alone)

7    THE DIRTY NIL* – Master Volume (Dine Alone)

8    ADULT. – This Behavior (Dais)

9    AFRO NATIONAL – African Experimentals (1972-1979) (Africa Seven)

10   BABA AND DJANA SISSOKO – Fasiya (Blind Faith)

11   VARIOUS – Brown Acid: The Seventh Trip (Riding Easy)

12   CHARLES BRADLEY – Black Velvet (Daptone)

13   HUTTCH* – Huttchino (Self-Released)

14   DISASTER STRIKE* – Disaster Strike (Self-Released)

15   VARIOUS* – Invisible Channel: Live Sessions From CJSW 90.9 FM (CJSW 90.9 FM)

16   AUTOPILOT* – Afterglow (Self-Released)

17   PROBLEM PATIENT* – Patient Problems (Self-Released)

18   NO CODES* – No Codes (Self-Released)

19   VOLUNTEERS* – I Wish I Was As Happy As John Denver (Self-Released)

20   SINGLE MOTHERS* – Through A Wall (Dine Alone)

21   ART D’ECCO* – Trespasser (Paper Bag)

22   KANDLE* – Holy Smoke (Self-Released)

23   RAE SPOON* – bodiesofwater (Coax)

24   THE LYTICS* – Float On (LHM Records)

25   MALOU BEAUVOIR – Spiritwalker (Panthera)

26   BAD SPORTS – Constant Stimulation (Dirtnap)

27   ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS – Look Now (Concord)

28   IDLE BLOOM – Flood the Dial (Budding Romance)

29   MOLLY BURCH – First Flower (Captured Tracks)

30   BEAK> – >>> (Temporary Residence/Invada)

