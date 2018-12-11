CJAM 99.1 FM Top 30

* indicates Canadian Content
1 PAPA GHOSTFACE* – What We Lost in the Flood (Tosteestostas)
2 URBAN SURF KINGS* – Astro Surf A-Go-Go (Self-Released)
3 THE SCORPIONS AND SAIF ABU BAKR – Jazz Jazz Jazz (Habibi Funk)
4 OUTRAGEOUS CHERRY – Meet You in the Shadows (Burger)
5 SHOOBIES* – Nevermind the Hardcore, Here’s Shoobies (Self-Released)
6 TOKYO POLICE CLUB* – Tokyo Police Club (Dine Alone)
7 THE DIRTY NIL* – Master Volume (Dine Alone)
8 ADULT. – This Behavior (Dais)
9 AFRO NATIONAL – African Experimentals (1972-1979) (Africa Seven)
10 BABA AND DJANA SISSOKO – Fasiya (Blind Faith)
11 VARIOUS – Brown Acid: The Seventh Trip (Riding Easy)
12 CHARLES BRADLEY – Black Velvet (Daptone)
13 HUTTCH* – Huttchino (Self-Released)
14 DISASTER STRIKE* – Disaster Strike (Self-Released)
15 VARIOUS* – Invisible Channel: Live Sessions From CJSW 90.9 FM (CJSW 90.9 FM)
16 AUTOPILOT* – Afterglow (Self-Released)
17 PROBLEM PATIENT* – Patient Problems (Self-Released)
18 NO CODES* – No Codes (Self-Released)
19 VOLUNTEERS* – I Wish I Was As Happy As John Denver (Self-Released)
20 SINGLE MOTHERS* – Through A Wall (Dine Alone)
21 ART D’ECCO* – Trespasser (Paper Bag)
22 KANDLE* – Holy Smoke (Self-Released)
23 RAE SPOON* – bodiesofwater (Coax)
24 THE LYTICS* – Float On (LHM Records)
25 MALOU BEAUVOIR – Spiritwalker (Panthera)
26 BAD SPORTS – Constant Stimulation (Dirtnap)
27 ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS – Look Now (Concord)
28 IDLE BLOOM – Flood the Dial (Budding Romance)
29 MOLLY BURCH – First Flower (Captured Tracks)
30 BEAK> – >>> (Temporary Residence/Invada)
