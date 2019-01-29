  • Categories
CJAM 99.1 FM Top 30

January 21st - 27th, 2019
*Indicates Canadian Content

1    WHITEHORSE* – The Northern South, Vol. 2 (Six Shooter Records)

2    VARIOUS – Brainfeeder X (Brainfeeder)

3    CAT POWER – Woman ft. Lana Del Rey (single) (Domino)

4    PAPA GHOSTFACE* – What We Lost in the Flood (Tosteestostas)

5    BUTCHERS* – Jerk (Self-Released)

6    FOXWARREN* – Foxwarren (Arts & Crafts)

7    NO CODES* – No Codes (Self-Released)

8    VOLUNTEERS* – I Wish I Was As Happy As John Denver (Self-Released)

9    JOHN PETRUCELLI – Presence (Self-Released)

10   THE HIGH DIALS* – Foreverish (Self-Released)

11   JOCK TEARS* – Bad Boys (Inky)

12   ROB MITCHELSON* – Knightlaser: 2042 Motion Picture Soundtrack (Self-Released)

13   JIM BRENAN – 50/50 (Death Defying)

14   THE GREAT SABATINI* – Goodbye Audio (No List)

15   THE PUBLIC OPINION AFRO ORCHESTRA – Naming & Blaming (HopeStreet)

16   RAIZA BIZA AND REMI – Black Hole Sun EP (Low Key Source)

17   C. KOSTRA – Parallel Partyverse (Pytch)

18   STEPHANIE BOULAY* – Ce Que Je Te Donne Ne Dispait Pas (Grosse Boite)

19   KAIA KATER* – Grenades (Acronym)

20   SHAD* – A Short Story About A War (Secret City)

21   ROYAL CANOE* – Waver (Paper Bag Records)

22   PIQSIQ* – Altering The Timeline (Coax)

23   OUTRAGEOUS CHERRY – Meet You in the Shadows (Burger)

24   MERCER HASSY – Waon (Self-Released)

25   EEKWOL & T-RHYME* – For Women By Women (Self-Released)

26   ILLISM – iLLuminated (Self-Released)

27   GINGERMON – Baked to Perfection (Self-Released)

28   MS INDIE POP – Square (Self-Released)

29   PHANTOM PHUNK – Struggle With Me (Harmonic Factory)

30   CRISTIAN DE LA LUNA* – Sabes (Self-Released)

