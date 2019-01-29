CJAM 99.1 FM Top 30

*Indicates Canadian Content

1 WHITEHORSE* – The Northern South, Vol. 2 (Six Shooter Records)

2 VARIOUS – Brainfeeder X (Brainfeeder)

3 CAT POWER – Woman ft. Lana Del Rey (single) (Domino)

4 PAPA GHOSTFACE* – What We Lost in the Flood (Tosteestostas)

5 BUTCHERS* – Jerk (Self-Released)

6 FOXWARREN* – Foxwarren (Arts & Crafts)

7 NO CODES* – No Codes (Self-Released)

8 VOLUNTEERS* – I Wish I Was As Happy As John Denver (Self-Released)

9 JOHN PETRUCELLI – Presence (Self-Released)

10 THE HIGH DIALS* – Foreverish (Self-Released)

11 JOCK TEARS* – Bad Boys (Inky)

12 ROB MITCHELSON* – Knightlaser: 2042 Motion Picture Soundtrack (Self-Released)

13 JIM BRENAN – 50/50 (Death Defying)

14 THE GREAT SABATINI* – Goodbye Audio (No List)

15 THE PUBLIC OPINION AFRO ORCHESTRA – Naming & Blaming (HopeStreet)

16 RAIZA BIZA AND REMI – Black Hole Sun EP (Low Key Source)

17 C. KOSTRA – Parallel Partyverse (Pytch)

18 STEPHANIE BOULAY* – Ce Que Je Te Donne Ne Dispait Pas (Grosse Boite)

19 KAIA KATER* – Grenades (Acronym)

20 SHAD* – A Short Story About A War (Secret City)

21 ROYAL CANOE* – Waver (Paper Bag Records)

22 PIQSIQ* – Altering The Timeline (Coax)

23 OUTRAGEOUS CHERRY – Meet You in the Shadows (Burger)

24 MERCER HASSY – Waon (Self-Released)

25 EEKWOL & T-RHYME* – For Women By Women (Self-Released)

26 ILLISM – iLLuminated (Self-Released)

27 GINGERMON – Baked to Perfection (Self-Released)

28 MS INDIE POP – Square (Self-Released)

29 PHANTOM PHUNK – Struggle With Me (Harmonic Factory)

30 CRISTIAN DE LA LUNA* – Sabes (Self-Released)