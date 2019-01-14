  • Categories
CJAM 99.1 FM // Top 30 Chart

January 7th-13th, 2019
  • January 14, 2019
*indicates Canadian Content

1    PAPA GHOSTFACE* –  What We Lost in the Flood (Tosteestostas)

2    OUTRAGEOUS CHERRY –Meet You in the Shadows (Burger)

3    VOLUNTEERS* – I Wish I Was As Happy As John Denver (Self-Released

4    SHAD – *A Short Story About A War (Secret City)

5    MATTHEW DEAR –Bunny (Ghostly International)

6    HUTTCH* – Huttchino (Self-Released)

7    HIGH PARADE* – The Ocean (Self-Released)

8    JOCK TEARS* – Bad Boys (Inky)

9    RACHEL BARTON PINE* – Blues Dialogues (Cedille)

10   STEPHANIE BOULAY* – Ce Que Je Te Donne Ne Dispait Pas (Grosse Boite)

11   URBAN SURF KINGS* – Astro Surf A-Go-Go (Self-Released)

12   ART D’ECCO* – Trespasser (Paper Bag)

13   THE AR-KAICS – In This Time (Wick)

14   RAIZA BIZA AND REMI – Black Hole Sun EP (Low Key Source)

15   CARBONAS –Your Moral Superior (Goner)

16   TOMORROW’S TULIPS –Harnessed To Flesh (Burger)

17   JOYCE MANOR –Million Dollars To Kill Me (Epitaph)

18   FRANCINE HONEY* – To Be Continued… (Self-Released)

19   ESCAPE GOAT* – Escape Goat (Self-Released)

20   LOGAN AND NATHAN – *Chasing Tales and a Few Other Things (Self-Released)

21   THE HIGH DIALS* – Foreverish (Self-Released)

22   CRAIG MOREAU* – A Different Kind Of Train (Self-Released)

23   ALL HANDS ON JANE –Animal Worship (Self-Released)

24   THE CASTOR TROYS* – Legends Never Die (Self-Released)

25   MARIE-VERONIQUE BOURQUE* – Une porte s’ouvre (Self-Released)

26   SHOOBIES* – Nevermind the Hardcore, Here’s Shoobies (Self-Released)

27   AUTOPILOT* – Afterglow (Self-Released)

28   FEVER FEEL* – Fever Feel (Self-Released)

29   SIEVI* – Rebirth (Self-Released)

30   WISH LASH* – Altar of Doubt (Self-Released)

