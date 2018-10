CJAM 99.1 FM Top 30 Chart

1 DIZZY* – Baby Teeth (Royal Mountain)

2 DILLY DALLY* – Heaven (Dine Alone)

3 TORONTO TABLA ENSEMBLE* – Bhumika (Self-Released)

4 SOLON MCDADE* – Murals (Self-Released)

5 RAE SPOON* – bodiesofwater (Coax)

6 KINNIE STARR* – Feed the Fire (Self-Released)

7 ELISAPIE* – The Ballad of the Runaway Girl (Bonsound)

8 MOKA ONLY* – Concert For One (Instrumentals) (Urbnet)

9 CALPURNIA* – Scout (Royal Mountain)

10 NIRMALA RAJASEKAR – Maithree The Music of Friendship (Innova)

11 ERIK JEKABSON SEXTET – Erik Jekabson Sextet (Wide Hive)

12 JIMMIE SMITH – Live in Music City: Jimmie Smith Plays Jimmy Smith (Woodward Ave)

13 JIM BRYSON* – Tired of Waiting (Coax)

14 DENZEL CURRY – TA1300 (Loma Vista)

15 MIKE FREEMAN ZONAVIBE – Venetian Blinds (Vibes Out Front)

16 FAREWELL MOURNERS* – Farewell Mourners (Self-Released)

17 JAZZTICE LEAGUE* – Dream Logic Project (Self-Released)

18 RARE AMERICANS* – Rare Americans (Self-Released)

19 HOLY GASP* – The Love Songs of Oedipus (Self-Released)

20 ANYTHING BUT* – Do Or Try (Self-Released)

21 JESSE & THE DANDELIONS* – Give Up The Gold (Self-Released)

22 JANOWSKII* – Janowskii (Self-Released)

23 PHONO PONY* – Monkey Paw (Self-Released)

24 I AM THE MOUNTAIN* – We’re Here for Each Other (Self-Released)

25 THE FINITES* – The Finites (Self-Released)

26 F AND M* – Lessons from Losers (Self-Released)

27 THE TREWS* – Civilianaires (InGrooves)

28 FRONTPERSON* – Frontrunner (Oscar Street)

29 RICHARD REED PARRY* – Quiet River of Dust Vol. 1 (Anti-)

30 MAJOR LOVE* – Major Love (LP) (Latent)