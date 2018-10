CJAM 99.1 FM Top 30

1 PARQUET COURTS – Wide Awake! (Rough Trade)

2 RAE SPOON* – bodiesofwater (Coax)

3 THE LYTICS* – Float On (LHM Records)

4 BEAUTIFUL NUBIA AND THE ROOTS RENAISSANCE BAND* – Atunluto(EniObanke)

5 NOT OF* – Hypocritic Oath (No List)

6 FUCKED UP* – Dose Your Dreams (Arts & Crafts)

7 BENJAMIN PIRANI – How Do I Talk To My Brother? (Colemine)

8 LEON BRIDGES – Good Thing (Columbia)

9 ANYBODYS* – Necessity Of Contrast (Self-Released)

10 RARE AMERICANS* – Rare Americans (Self-Released)

11 ANYTHING BUT* – Do Or Try (Self-Released)

12 CARBOLIZER* – Carbolizer (Self-Released)

13 KANDLE* – Holy Smoke (Self-Released)

14 KEN MODE* – Loved (New Damage)

15 BASEMENT REVOLVER* – Heavy Eyes (Sonic Unyon)

16 GREAT LAKE SWIMMERS* – The Waves, The Wake (Nettwerk Music Group)

17 MOKA ONLY* – Concert For One (Instrumentals) (Urbnet)

18 THE FIBS – The Fibs (Self-Released)

19 MORRICONE YOUTH – Danger: Diabolik (Country Club)

20 SCHOOL DAMAGE – A to X (Chapter Music)

21 RAYLAND BAXTER – Wide Awake (ATO)

22 APHEX TWIN – Collapse EP (Warp)

23 DUKE ELLINGTON – Studio Sessions Chicago 1956 (Saja)

24 JIMMIE SMITH – Live in Music City: Jimmie Smith Plays Jimmy Smith(Woodward Ave)

25 STEVEN CLARK A – Where Neon Goes To Die (Secretly Canadian)

26 IRON AND WINE – Weed Garden (EP) (Sub Pop)

27 WILLIE NELSON – My Way (Columbia/ Legacy)

28 SNAKE RIVER* – Tread On To The Unkown You (Self-Released)

29 HOLY GASP* – The Love Songs of Oedipus Rex (Self-Released)

30 THE OLD SALTS* – Fisherman Jake (Self-Released)