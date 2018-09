CJAM FM Top 30 & Genre Charts

* indicates Canadian Content

1 DEADMAU5* – Mauville: Level 1 (Self-Released)

2 THE LYTICS* – Float On (LHM Records)

3 DIZZY* – Baby Teeth (Royal Mountain)

4 GREAT LAKE SWIMMERS* – The Waves, The Wake (Nettwerk Music Group)

5 NOT OF* – Hypocritic Oath (No List)

6 THE DIRTY NIL* – Master Volume (Dine Alone)

7 BENJAMIN PIRANI – How Do I Talk To My Brother? (Colemine)

8 MITSKI – Be The Cowboy (Dead Oceans)

9 FAREWELL MOURNERS* – Farewell Mourners (Self-Released)

10 CHRIS VELAN* – Amateur Hour (Self-Released)

11 JESSE & THE DANDELIONS* – Give Up The Gold (Self-Released)

12 PHONO PONY – Monkey Paw (Self-Released)

13 I AM THE MOUNTAIN – We’re Here for Each Other (Self-Released)

14 BABY CAGES* – Bitter Melon (Self-Released)

15 TIA BRAZDA – Daydream (Flatcar)

16 MAJOR LOVE* – Major Love (LP) (Latent)

17 BASEMENT REVOLVER* – Heavy Eyes (Sonic Unyon)

18 JOYFULTALK* – Plurality Trip (Constellation)

19 MOKA ONLY* – Concert For One (Instrumentals) (Urbnet)

20 TIA MCGRAFF* – Stubborn in My Blood (Bandana)

21 KAMASI WASHINGTON – Heaven And Earth (Young Turks)

22 CALPURNIA* – Scout (Royal Mountain)

23 PETER & THE WOLVES* – Howlin’ and Prowlin’ (VLV Records)

24 THE 427′S* – Stay Gold (Stingray)

25 CARBOLIZER* – Carbolizer (Self-Released)

26 APHEX TWIN – Collapse EP (Warp)

27 NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS – Distant Sky: Live in Copenhagen (Bad Seed Ltd.)

28 ASSOHUN – Ivory Coast (Laterite)

29 VARIOUS – Congo Revolution (Soul Jazz)

30 OH SEES – Smote Reverser (Castle Face)

Electronic

25-Sep-2018

RANK ARTIST TITLE (LABEL)

1 DEADMAU5*

Mauville: Level 1 (Self-Released)

2 JOYFULTALK*

Plurality Trip (Constellation)

3 CARBOLIZER*

Carbolizer (Self-Released)

4 APHEX TWIN

Collapse EP (Warp)

5 BULKHEAD*

Aft Pressure (2MR)

6 DEADBEAT*

Wax Poetic For This Our Great Resolve (Blkrtz)

7 ADULT.

This Behavior (Dais)

8 TREVOR SOMETHING

Lost Love EP (Self-Released)

9 LOUIS COLE

Time (Brainfeeder)

10 MODESELEKTOR

modeselektion Vol. 04 (Monkeytown)

Jazz

25-Sep-2018

RANK ARTIST TITLE (LABEL)

1 TIA BRAZDA

Daydream (Flatcar)

2 KAMASI WASHINGTON

Heaven And Earth (Young Turks)

3 UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO 12TET*

When Day Slips Into Night (Self-Released)

4 JOHN PITTMAN*

Kinship (Slammin Media)

5 LENNY MARCUS TRIO

Gloria’s Step (Self-Released)

6 THE TIKI COLLECTIVE*

Muse (Vesuvius Music)

7 CORY WEEDS LITTLE BIG BAND*

Explosion (Cellar Live)

8 SARAH REICH

New Change (Tap)

9 MIKI YAMANAKA

Miki (Cellar Live)

10 DUKE ELLINGTON

Studio Sessions Chicago 1956 (Saja)

Loud

25-Sep-2018

RANK ARTIST TITLE (LABEL)

1 NOT OF*

Hypocritic Oath (No List)

2 THE DIRTY NIL*

Master Volume (Dine Alone)

3 HEKLA ISLAND*

Spinning Star Kick (Self-Released)

4 KEN MODE*

Loved (New Damage)

5 PROTOMARTYR

Consolation E.P. (Domino)

6 THE BARSTOOL PREACHERS

Grazie Governo (Pirate)

7 EXCUSES EXCUSES*

Catch Me If You Can (Self-Released)

8 SWINGIN’ UTTERS

Peace and Love (Fathouse Wreckords)

9 PIG DESTROYER

Head Cage (Relapse)

10 ALKALINE TRIO

Is This Thing Cursed? (Epitaph)

Folk/Roots/Blues

25-Sep-2018

RANK ARTIST TITLE (LABEL)

1 FAREWELL MOURNERS*

Farewell Mourners (Self-Released)

2 TIA MCGRAFF*

Stubborn in My Blood (Bandana)

3 PETER & THE WOLVES*

Howlin’ and Prowlin’ (VLV Records)

4 THE JAYHAWKS

Back Roads and Abandoned Motels (Legacy)

5 TRAGEDY ANN*

Matches (Self-Released)

6 JENNIFER HOLUB*

The Reckoning (Indiecan)

7 INNES WILSON

Seaview EP (Out Of Sound)

8 MIKE PLUME BAND*

Born By The Radio (Songharvester)

9 DAVID ROTH

Last Day On This Earth (Wind River)

10 SHANNEN MOSER

I’ll Sing (Lame-O)