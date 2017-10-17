CJAM FM Announces Tech Upgrade Pledge Drive Fundraiser

Your campus radio station, CJAM 99.1 FM, is holding their annual Pledge Drive Fundraiser beginning Friday, October 20th starting at 12 pm until Friday, October 27th at 1 pm. It is the only time of year CJAM reaches out to the community for financial support in order to continue daily operations at the station. This year CJAM is allocating funds raised to make some much-needed updates to their website, studio, and help prepare for an upcoming digital shift.

“CJAM receives hundreds of new albums every week from different record labels across North America and beyond,” states Brady Holek, Station Manager at CJAM 99.1 FM. “We currently rely on CD submissions but digital submissions are becoming the industry standard, and CJAM needs to be prepared for the eventual digital swing away from CDs. We are hoping to create a framework to receive and store new music, as well as create a database so our programmers can access that music at the station. On top of that, our website needs work in terms of access to archived programs, and we would also like to integrate that with a CJAM streaming/listening app.”

CJAM 99.1 FM is a non-profit campus-community radio station located on the University of Windsor campus. CJAM has been broadcasting on the FM dial since 1983, providing music and information programming not offered by mainstream commercial media. This year, CJAM is offering the following prizes at different donation levels.

Any amount – CJAM sticker

$10-20 – music prize pack (CDs/vinyl)

$20 – vintage CJAM Pledge Drive t-shirt

$50 – CJAM 2017 Pledge Drive t-shirt

$100 – CJAM prize pack (including 2017 t-shirt and gift certificates)

Individuals looking to donate can call in during Pledge Drive week at 519-971-3630 (Windsor) // 1-855-344-2526 (toll-free from Detroit and around the world). Donations are also accepted online at www.grouprev.com/cjampledge via a secure online donation system.

“We have been expanding our programming to incorporate more students, including spoken word news from the Digital Journalism department, a health-focused show from 4th year nursing students, and a partnership with the Pro-Bono Students Canada from the law department,” states Carley Schweitzer, Program Director. “Adding these shows to our already hyper-focused spoken word, music, and ethnocultural programming has created a need to expand online, and this year’s Pledge Drive is dedicated to achieving that. Our site needs to be mobile compatible to keep up in the digital world, with everyone accessing items via the computer in their pockets.”

For further information please contact Brady Holek, Station Manager.

statcjam@gmail.com

519-253-3000 ext. 2525