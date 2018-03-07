CJAM Seeks First Fee Increase in 37 Years

The University of Windsor’s campus radio station, CJAM, will ask students to pay $3.00 more a semester to support its programming in this year’s UWSA elections.

Brady Holek, the CJAM Station Manager, succeeded in getting the referendum question approved at the University of Windsor’s Student Alliance’s board meeting Sunday.

“I am very excited, very happy the way board voted. It was nice to get such a resounding consensus.”

All but one board member voted in favour of allowing the question to go to general membership through a referendum – meaning the needed 2/3rd supermajority threshold was met.

Navjot Deo, the UWSA’s Business representative, was opposed to the motion. Deo refused to comment on why he did not support the referendum, stating there was a policy preventing councilors from speaking about the UWSA. He claimed only UWSA President Jeremiah Bowers can speak on the UWSA’s behalf. It is not clear this is UWSA policy as Deo claims.

The board’s approval means the referendum question will be attached to the upcoming UWSA general election ballot.

If students vote yes to increase the fee, this would be the first time in 37 years CJAM has had a levy increase.

“Currently we receive $5 per semester from each student, and while we gather roughly 25-30 thousand dollars from our generous community each year during our fundraising drive, and obtain government of Canada grants on a regular basis, after so many years, inflation is catching up to the organization,” says Holek.

The fee increase will enable the station to create two new positions – a full-time news director and a volunteer coordinator. It would also give the music director full-time hours.

“More and more labels are releasing music digitally rather than physically. It’s going to take a lot of time to navigate how this change over will take place, and is currently impossible with the Music Director just able to finish day to day tasks as it is,” says Holek.

The UWSA campaign period runs through March 13th and voting is February, 15th and 16th. Results will be announced March 16th.

This November CJAM celebrates its 35th anniversary.