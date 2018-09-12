Coming Home Music Festival aims to bring community and campus together

Trap Queens and EDM lovers can look forward to a huge Coming Home Music Festival (CHMF) this Saturday night at the Festival Plaza, City Centre in Windsor.

Rapper Fetty Wap known for his hit song, ‘Trap Queen’, will be headlining CHMF, alongside new EDM artists, Loud Luxury.

The music festival is hosted by the University of Windsor Student Alliance (UWSA) and sponsored by LiUNA!625.

The concert is open to students and community members over the age of 16 years old. UWSA President, Jeremiah Bowers, says that he hopes this will bring the community and campus together.

“Our hope is that this festival will strengthen our sense of community as a campus and city. The live city stage will host incredibly talented students and young people and symbolize just how empowering a festival – driven for students and by students – can be,” said Bowers.

This year, the concert brings a Hip-Hop and EDM artist to entice both music genre lovers. In the past, the music festival usually catered to EDM music fans. However, last year the UWSA did not put on a Fall or Winter concert.

Second-year Criminology student, Zane Moonsammy, says he’s excited that they brought back the concert this year.

“I’m glad there is a concert this year. It shows me that UWSA is putting in more effort for students to have a fun and better university experience.”

Bowers is happy to keep the promise made to bring back the concert.

“Our promise to students was that we would bring back the Coming Home Music Festival, bigger and better. We brought two phenomenal artists, will showcase some of our own Lancer and local talent on stage, and guaranteed affordable student tickets at just $25,” said Bowers.

“We’re humbled and excited that we’re well on the way to fulfilling this promise.”

Bowers says that Lancers can expect an amazing festival atmosphere, driven by energy, raw talent, and a strong sense of community. Tickets can be bought for $25 at the UWSA office, Pita Pit, BB Branded and Mac’s. Tickets are also available online at www.cominghomemusicfestival.com

“CHMF 2018 will be one for the books, as we host among the largest artists to ever reach Windsor. CHMF is for you. CHMF is for the Lancers. CHMF is for Windsor,” said Bowers.