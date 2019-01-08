Due to popular demand UWSA increased spots for Paint Night

The holidays may be over but Frost Week at the University of Windsor kicked off Monday morning for all students. Frost Week is much like Frosh week in September when students can enjoy a few events in a day throughout the first week back to school.

Executives from the University of Windsor Student Alliance (UWSA) handed out free breakfast to start the day. Later in the evening, the UWSA hosted a paint night for 40 students.

Full house for Paint Night as it is one of the popular events of Frosh Week.

Ahmed Abdallah, Vice President of Student Services, says that due to the success of paint night last year they added 10 more seats.

“A lot of people were asking to do paint night again but it’s difficult because it depends on how much product is available. We try our best to accommodate students,” said Abdallah.

A group of second year students attended paint night for their second year in row.

Chantelle Boismier is the co-owner of Picasso N’ Pints. She started her business four years ago and has instructed dozens of people at pubs, private house parties and schools.

“We can paint whatever you like. So when talking to UWSA, they said it’s frost week so we want to do something snowy, so we came up with a snowman design,” said Boismier.

Boismier is an alumni of the University of Windsor. She graduated in 2014 from the School of Arts specializing in sculpturing and metal and wood work. This is her second year in a row instructing the class and she says she loves coming back.

The paint night started this past Monday at 7 p.m. but many students claimed their seat half an hour earlier. Nithin Mathew, a Masters student from India in Mechanical Engineering said that his experience was fantastic.

Nithin Mathew, Masters student in Mechanical Engineering, shows his artwork. For the hills he used his fingers to also help create the shadows.

“The paint night and our mentor Chantelle were great. She’s really good at what she does and we had a great time,” said Mathew.

Chantelle Boismier, co-founder of Picasso N’ Pints and Alumni of the University of Windsor, instructs the students on how to paint their snowman.

He also liked the technique and limited amount of tools needed to complete the painting.

“For painting you usually need many brushes, but we only used two brushes to finish the painting. It’s simple and effective,” said Mathew.

Boismier says if you want to be an artist, just start.

“I encourage everybody to be creative in someway like singing, dancing, painting, drawing or whatever it is. Find something that you like and make that your creative outlet,” said Boismier.

Two students stayed back after the event was done to finish their painting together.

There will be more events this week like the infamous Dirty Bingo with Sabin Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Auditorium. For more information, visit the UWSA Instagram page.