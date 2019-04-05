Early Bird Tickets Available for the CUCSC

by: Ashley Quinton

News and Politics Writer

Early bird tickets sales are open for the 5th annual Canadian Undergraduate Computer Science Conference (CUCSC).

Students can purchase their tickets for $45.

This year’s theme is Building the Future of Computer Science, focusing on innovative technology and research. The three-day event provides an interactive platform which includes research presentations, project demonstrations, workshops, learning opportunities, and talks from notable entrepreneurs, industry professionals, and guest speakers.

“We want to make it more than a research conference,” says Vice Chair, Aislyn Laurent. “We want students who are building their own business to come. We want students who are looking for co-op placements. It’s going to be a good opportunity to build a professional network and talk to major employers.”

Laurent says their goal is to showcase Windsor-Essex. “People think nothing interesting is happening here. We have the chance to prove them wrong – Canada doesn’t end at Toronto.”

“CUCSC 2019 is the premier venue for undergraduate students across all disciplines. Whether your interests lie in the fields of Computer Science, Business, Chemistry, Biology, Psychology and everything in between, we have something for you,” says Noah Campbell, Conference Chair. “We are so proud to partner with Google, Quicken Loans, Green Shield, WEtech Alliance, Communitech, the Office of Research and Innovation Services, the Office of the Provost, and more. Partners have a presence at the event in a variety of mediums such as workshops, panels, and more to make this vision a continued success!”

The conference will be held in the Odette School of Business from July 25th to July 27th, 2019 and will host participants from across Canada. Early bird prices are time sensitive – prices will increase in May. Students can purchase their tickets at https://bit.ly/2FHf1Ts.

Students may also submit their work at https://bit.ly/2FWPXXo for a chance to be published in The Undergraduate Research in Natural and Clinical Science and Technology (URNCST) Journal.