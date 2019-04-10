Earth without art is just ‘eh’

By Selina McCallum

The changes being made to education by the Ford government have rattled many students, educators and people in the province.

One University of Windsor student protested on the afternoon of April 6 in front of Queen’s Park with thousands of others across Ontario.

“I was there because I feel the changes being presented by the current provincial government are to the detriment of the province and everyone who lives in it,” said Anthony Dalla Bona, a Bachelors of Commerce Candidate at UWindsor.

Dalla Bona says thousands of people were there to protest the changes. Over 170 buses were parked along the street. Some even left the day before to ensure students arrived on time for the protest.

While there are many changes that people were protesting about, Dalla Bona protested about the cuts to creative arts. His sign said, “This sign would be more creative, but you’ve stopped funding the arts.”

“It won’t just be the academic programming that gets cut, with fewer students being exposed to the arts and less available funding; extra-curricular clubs and organizations will also disappear. At UWindsor we have dozens of these clubs that will directly be negatively impacted. One of the most noteworthy organizations is our exceptional campus radio station CJAM 99.1,” said Dalla Bona.

He explains that the arts include so much more than just painting and ballet to some people. It includes country music, karate, sculpture, film-making, graphic design, tai-chi, and video games.

Dalla Bona feels that even if the government did not acknowledge their presence, the whole world did.

“Even if the current government slept through the entire rally and makes no changes at all, the impact of so many people being there showing how they feel, demonstrating to the world that they aren’t afraid to stand up when a government making wrong or destructive changes, I think will make ripples for years to come,” said Dalla Bona.