The Daily News

Considering pursuing graduate studies? An event Thursday, November 2, will give you the information you need.

Representatives of every UWindsor grad program will be on hand during the Graduate Studies Showcase, to answer questions about admissions, research, scholarships, teaching or research assistantships, other funding opportunities, program requirements, and future careers.

The showcase runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the CAW Student Centre Commons.