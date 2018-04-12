Film festival to feature student works

The Daily News

Students in the communication, media, and film program will screen their projects during the 44th annual University of Windsor Film Festival and CMF Gala on Sunday, April 15, at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts.

Eleven short works are on the playbill, and the gala event will also see awards for film production and other achievements of students in the department.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the films start rolling at 7 p.m. in the centre’s Chrysler Theatre, located at 201 Riverside Drive West. Admission is $10; get tickets from the Chrysler Theatre Box Office or online.

Find more details on the event Facebook page.

