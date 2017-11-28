Well, it looks like it’s finally happening. The two new downtown campus additions will be open to the public this week.

Housing the creative arts students from both visual and musical disciplines, both the Freedom Way building and the Windsor Armouries building will open to community tours from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m on December 1st.

Buses will shuttle participants from the main campus to downtown, leaving Vanier Circle from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., and returning to campus every 15 minutes until 3 p.m.