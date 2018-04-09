From Rose City to the Big Apple

A multi-disciplinary group of UWindsor students, under the direction of Dr. Bruce Kotowich, are looking to raise funds for their upcoming performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

On April 14, at 7:30 pm, an evening of music, food, and community will be held at the downtown School of Creative Arts to help raise funds for students to participate in a once in a lifetime opportunity. This cabaret will feature a 50/50 draw, a silent auction, a concession stand, and student performances as well as performances from notable faculty members such as Shahida Nurullah, a prominent figure in both the Detroit jazz scene as well as the School of Creative Arts.