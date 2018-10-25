Getting ready for UWinsite Student

Preparations for the launch of UWinsite Student, the University of Windsor’s new student information platform, are well underway.

One of the key tasks to be completed in the next couple weeks will be the conversion of data from the current Frank L. Smith Student Information System (commonly known as SIS or myUWindsor) to UWinsite Student.

To assist with this conversion process, two functions in SIS will close on Wednesday, October 31.

Student Refund Requests

Students can request a refund in myUWindsor until 10:00 a.m. October 31. After this point in time, refunds will be on hold, with no new requests accepted or processed, until after UWinsite Student is launched on November 26.

Scholarship and Bursary Applications

October 31 is also the last day for students to apply for scholarships and bursaries in myUWindsor. Again, award applications will then be on hold until UWinsite Student is live. Students can search for and apply for awards at www.myuwindsor.ca > Financial Matters > Search for Awards.

The Student Awards and Financial Aid Office is also reminding students who have applied or are receiving scholarships or bursaries to enter their Social Insurance Number (SIN) in myUWindsor if they have not done so already. myUWindsor will prompt this action when a student logs in if they have not yet entered their SIN.