The International Student Centre is looking for new and returning participants for their aunnual Host for the Holiday Program. The program matches students from various countries with local families willing to open their homes for Thanksgiving dinner. Participants can choose from the following three dates: October 6th, 7th, 8th.

The program allows students that may not be able to go home for the holidays to experience a Canadian Thanksgiving. According to the International Student Centre, they believe that “families will have the chance to learn about new cultures, traditions around the world and develop international friendships.”

Hosts are not required to prepare or plan in any way different than they usually would. The International Student Centre will match hosts with students to ensure the best fit.

The deadline to apply is October 1st, 2018. Applications are available at website: www.uwindsor.ca/isc/ host