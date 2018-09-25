Advertisement

Host for the Holiday

Program to allow international students to experience Canadian culture and spend holiday season with local families.
  • September 25, 2018
    • 6 views
    • 0

The International Student Centre is looking for new and returning participants for their aunnual Host for the Holiday Program. The program matches students from various countries with local families willing to open their homes for Thanksgiving dinner. Participants can choose from the following three dates: October 6th, 7th, 8th.

The program allows students that may not be able to go home for the holidays to experience a Canadian Thanksgiving. According to the International Student Centre, they believe that “families will have the chance to learn about new cultures, traditions around the world and develop international friendships.”

Hosts are not required to prepare or plan in any way different than they usually would. The International Student Centre will match hosts with students to ensure the best fit.

The deadline to apply is October 1st, 2018. Applications are available at website: www.uwindsor.ca/isc/host

Tags:

PREV STORY
UWSA announces board meeting schedule

  • Show Comments (0)

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

comment *

  • name *

  • email *

  • website *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Ads!
Advertisement
Most Popular

Ads

You May Also Like

Ice rink to be temporarily installed outside the CAW

Daily News The CAW Student Centre will be hosting a three-day winter festival outside ...

author_avatar
Lance Editor
0 comments 177 Shares

University of Windsor opens up dialogue about Islamophobia on campus

by Ashley Quinton The Lance – News & Politics Writer Is Islamophobia a problem ...

author_avatar
Ashley Quinton
0 comments 31 Shares

Existing on Campus Vol.4 – Afrofest Edition

Afrofest has been taking place at the C.A.W Student Centre since the beginning of ...

author_avatar
Selina McCallum
0 comments 10 Shares