Sigma Chi Kappa Mu hosting annual Hot-Tub-A-Thon

Located outside of the CAW Student Centre, a fraternity on campus will be spending 100 consecutive hours inside of a hot tub to raise money and awareness for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, a charity which offers support for cancer research.

According to their website, the Huntsman Cancer Foundation helps relieve suffering and improve the quality of life for cancer patients, survivors, and their families through funding efforts to better understand the beginnings of cancer and more effective ways of treatment.

Sigma Chi Kappa Mu are collecting donations at the hot tub, as well, they are accepting non-perishable food items for the Campus Food Pantry.

