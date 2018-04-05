Hum Cafe to Close during Summer Semester

The UWSA’s restaurant project will close for the summer season beginning April 13th, 2018 until the September 2018. The Hum Cafe and Lounge posted the following on the student union’s website earlier today:

Dear Patrons, On behalf of the chef, our team, and the UWSA, we would like to thank you so much for the love and support you’ve shown us these past two semesters! We got a lot of big ideas cooking but need time to prep and make sure the recipe is right. Having said that, we will be joining the majority of you in taking the summer off, reflecting on our “pilot year”, and coming back hard with our Grand Opening in Fall 2018. Our official closing date will be April 13th, 2018, so make sure to swing by and grab one last sandwich and espresso! We sincerely thank you all for your business, support, and suggestions. Enjoy your well deserved 4 months off! Cheers,

The Hum Cafe & Lounge

The cafe will reportedly be working on obtaining a liquor license and focusing on a 2018-2019 strategic plan during their time off.