Hurdles for U-Pass

By Joshua Boucher

The following article is satire. While the details about the U-Pass referenda are accurate, the quotes and views expressed in this article were recently caught engaging in a defeat device scandal and hence cannot be trusted.

Many students within the student body have expressed their intent to vote “No” on the upcoming referendum. Among these students, a few of them were reached and interviewed to gain insight into their perspective. The response rate was low, however, likely due to the relative disengagement in student democracy. Despite this, a few passionate students were eager to share their views.

The Rising Tide of Eco-Fascism

Dana Gradation, a third-year political science student, was interviewed earlier this month. She described her opposition to the U-Pass as an “extreme concern about the rising sustainability movement.”

“My main concern,” she said, “is that environmentally friendly options are being shoved down our throats. First, they take away our plastic straws, and now they’re telling us to vote for a universal bus pass? I wouldn’t be surprised if they outlaw cars and convert parking lots into green space next year.”

Dana went on to implore students to, “rise up and take a stand against the rising tide of eco-fascism in North America.” While she did acknowledge the environmental benefits of accessible transit, she warned that “we have to be careful about what we’re willing to give up to prevent the end of life on Earth as we know it.”

Millennial Socialism and the Fall of Capitalism

Another student, this time from the undergraduate economics program, expressed opposition to the U-Pass, but for different reasons. Mark Etfree, a first-year student, claims his main concern is Big Government.

“I have a parking pass, so I’ll be able to opt out of the bus pass myself,” Etfree said in an interview earlier this week, “but I’m still against having a subsidized bus pass for students. I believe that students who want a bus pass should pay for it themselves. For example, imagine if I wanted every student to pay a fee to finance my parking pass. I mean, my parents pay all my fees anyway, but the principle is the same.”

Etfree wanted to share his belief that, “voting ‘yes’ on the U-Pass is the first step toward a communist state where everyone is charged a fee to make sure other people don’t suffer. Is that really the kind of world we want to live in?”

Conservation of Car Culture

Ivan Akarr, a fourth-year engineering student, expressed his concern about the decline of ‘car culture’ in Windsor, the Automotive Capital of Canada.

“I think Windsor has a certain reputation to maintain. We never really moved on from the 1800s, and that’s something we should be proud of. Our workforce is still just as car-centric as the days when Henry Ford was still around, and that’s not something you can find just anywhere. All these other cities are moving on and joining the 21st century, but not us. Not Windsor.”

“Sure, cars may have some negative effects like contributing to climate change. And increasing lung and heart disease because of air pollution. And they contribute to rising obesity by encouraging sedentary lifestyles. And the drastic increase in accidental deaths that result from car collisions. Where was I going with this?”

Akarr’s concerns appealed not just to tradition and nostalgia, but also to serious economic concerns. “If we move toward public transit instead of expecting every single person to own their own car, it would be bad for our economy. My parents work at Chrysler, and I know they wouldn’t approve of me needing to pay $60 a semester for other people to take the bus.”

The Referenda

Full-time undergraduate students can vote on the U-Pass referendum on March 20th or 21st. Part-time students and graduate students can vote on March 28th and 29th.