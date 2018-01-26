Ice rink to be temporarily installed outside the CAW

Daily News

The CAW Student Centre will be hosting a three-day winter festival outside in the courtyard. Skate the Date will take place between February 27 and March 1, celebrating the Canadian winter through various seasonal activities. The most notable attraction, however, will be a 60×30 foot synthetic ice rink where students will be able to rent their own skates.

“We’ll have music, skating, and lots of fun over those three days,” says Sandra Riccio-Muglia, director of events for the CAW Student Centre. “I really want everyone from students to alumni to know that they don’t need to travel far to hit the rink.”

She says interest is already running high with the event coinciding with the Winter Olympics, which open February 9 in PyeongChang, South Korea.

More information to come closer to the date.