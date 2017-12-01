Increased Break-ins at the University of Windsor

Campus and city police are investigating a series of break-ins at the University of Windsor.

There have been no arrests at this time.

John Coleman, the Director of Public Relations and Communications at University of Windsor says, “there has been some minor damage and in some cases, small amounts of money have been taken.”

The Campus Police have increased patrol as a result of the crimes.

Anyone witnessing anything suspicious should contact Campus Police at (519)253-3000 ext. 4444.