Jeremiah Bowers, New UWSA President

The unofficial results of the 2017 UWSA by-election are in.

Jeremiah Bowers is the new President of the UWSA, following a close race with R.J “Soul-Train” Sivanesan.

“I want to thank you, Lancers, for your support. Thanks for revolutionizing the movement, so I say,” states Bowers.

The CRO, Sara Alshoibi, is given a 14-day grace period to announce the official results following the broadcast of the unofficial results.

After 14 days, the UWSA Board will ratify the results and Bowers will take office.

Alshoibi is required to give a report including suggestions regarding process moving forward and address any complaints or concerns.