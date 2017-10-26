Jeremiah Bowers, New UWSA President

    • 217 views
    • 0

The unofficial results of the 2017 UWSA by-election are in.

Jeremiah Bowers is the new President of the UWSA, following a close race with R.J “Soul-Train” Sivanesan.

“I want to thank you, Lancers, for your support. Thanks for revolutionizing the movement, so I say,” states Bowers.

The CRO, Sara Alshoibi, is given a 14-day grace period to announce the official results following the broadcast of the unofficial results.

After 14 days, the UWSA Board will ratify the results and Bowers will take office.

Alshoibi is required to give a report including suggestions regarding process moving forward and address any complaints or concerns.

Tags:

PREV STORY
Lancer Women’s Hockey: Hard Work and Dirty Goals

  • Show Comments (0)

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

comment *

  • name *

  • email *

  • website *

WordPress database error: [Unknown column 'v.last_viewed' in 'where clause']
SELECT p.* FROM wp_popularpostssummary v LEFT JOIN wp_posts p ON v.postid = p.ID WHERE 1 = 1 AND p.post_type = 'post' AND v.last_viewed > DATE_SUB('2017-10-27 07:31:15', INTERVAL 1 MONTH) AND p.post_status = 'publish' GROUP BY v.postid ORDER BY pageviews DESC LIMIT 5

Ads

You May Also Like

The Ol’ Switcheroo

The Peer Support Centre and Womxn’s Centre have officially traded rooms within the University ...

author_avatar
Lance Editor
0 comments 0 Shares

Turtle Island Walk opening recognizes Indigenous community

photo by The Daily News Ashley Quinton News/Politics Writer The University of Windsor held ...

author_avatar
Ashley Quinton
0 comments 0 Shares

UWSA to Amend Current By-laws

by Ashley Quinton The Lance – News and Politics Writer The University of Windsor’s ...

author_avatar
Ashley Quinton
0 comments 0 Shares