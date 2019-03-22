Jeremiah Bowers takes on third term as UWSA President

by: Ashley Quinton

News and Politics Writer

The University of Windsor’s Student Alliance unofficial election results are in.

Jeremiah Bowers, the Presidential incumbent won with 764 votes against Donald Leung with 392 votes, and 158 students declining to vote.

Bowers said he doesn’t take this win lightly. “It’s definitely a blessing and a privilege that the students’ believed in me and continue to believe in me,” Bowers said he is going into his third term which is unprecedented for the UWSA. “I feel like I’ll have this election as a constant reminder of the need to hold my principles and my values and making sure that the student’s voice is always properly represented.”

Bowers admits next term will be a difficult one following the implementation of the Student Choice Initiative but he is willing to take on the challenge. “We want to prioritize the student services like the Food Pantry and the Campus Pride Centre, the spaces that provide a safety net and security for students. We want to ensure that those continue to be seen as essential, at least in the eyes of the university.”

Creating more student engagement is on Bowers to do list this term. “Definitely expect us to be out on the streets a lot more. I’m saying, ‘hey, what’s up to students’, getting active feedback.” Bowers said he does have some ideas to reach out to students. “Some concrete things that I foresee coming are more for focus groups, town halls, more regular general assembly’s, things like that. Places where we can just kind of throw some questions into a room and be like, what are your thoughts on this and in what direction should we take going forward?”

All three VP positions were uncontested for the 2019 election.

Ahmed Abdallah won the VP of Student Services position for the second year in a row with 932 votes and 275 declining to vote.

Sahibjot Singh gathered 908 votes becoming the new VP of Finance and Operations. 293 students declined to vote.

Arop Plaek Deng became the new VP of Student Advocacy with 843 and 323 declining to vote.

The official results will be ratified following a 14-day grace period during.