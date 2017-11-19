Lancer Intramurals to offer female-only leagues

Intramurals sports at the University of Windsor have been a staple in many student’s yearly experiences. Every semester, with a wide range of sports offered, there is a league for just about everyone. Currently offered is both indoor and outdoor sports ranging from basketball, volleyball, hockey and soccer, to more niche sports like handball or inner tube water polo. Lancer Intramurals believe in making the student experience more complete and we believe that through sport we can reach this goal.

However, there is a gap in Lancer Intramurals, there are no female-only leagues (currently co-ed and men’s only exist). That’s about to change. Leadership Advancement for Women and Sport has partnered with Lancer Intramurals to offer new initiatives that will be rolling out, at the beginning of January 2018:

(1) There will be an all-female identifying league in the form of women’s volleyball. This league will be running on Thursday evenings from 7:00pm-8:00 pm in the St. Denis Centre Fieldhouse.

(2) Additionally, there will be a very exciting, new league for women looking to get involved in a first sporting experience. A Sunday night league for women that will offer a new sport each week, such as ultimate Frisbee, inner tube water polo, soccer, basketball, or handball. This is an exciting opportunity for those students who may not have been involved in sport as a youth to get first a hand experience of all the great benefits that sport can produce!

Beyond just the physical benefit of participating in intramural, there are the important mental benefits as well. Sport and physical activity can be a great way to release stress that may be built up from studying or give your mind time to relax after a long day. The best part of Lancer Intramural sport? They understand that students are busy, so each game lasts for only an hour so that you can get back to anything you need to do and not commit too much time out of a busy schedule. Finally, there are great social benefits to be had through intramural sports. Time and time again students join leagues as free agents either alone or with a friend and in the end come out with a full team of people they now call friends.

How to get involved?

Lancer Recreation: http://www.uwindsor.ca/lancerrecreation/

LAWS: laws.windsor@gmail.com