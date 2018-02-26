UWindsor to hold Lancer Sports and Recreation Complex Open House

The Daily News

An informal Open House will be held on Wednesday, February 28 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the CAW Student Centre Commons to unveil plans for the proposed Lancer Sports and Recreation Complex (LSRC).

Plans and renderings will be available for students and the campus community to review. A model is also being created that will provide an opportunity to better understand the layout of the proposed building and to enable an appreciation for the scale and the context of the building within the overall UWindsor campus.

The $73 million LSRC will offer a modern space to foster athletic excellence and support quality recreational services for thousands of students and the community at large. Students are also contributing to the project’s cost through the University of Windsor Students Alliance, the Organization of Part-time Undergraduate Students and the Graduate Student Society.

Representatives from CS&P Architects and Colliers Project Leaders, as well as University staff involved in the project, will be at the Open House.

This is an important opportunity for students and the public to acquire information on the design of the project, to ask any questions and to provide constructive feedback on the schematic design.

Site preparation work for the LSRC project – geotechnical testing involving drilling and digging – is also expected to begin in the near future.