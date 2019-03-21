Last Day to Vote in U-Pass Referendum

Today will be the last day for full-time undergraduate students to cast their ballot in the U-Pass Referendum. The vote will determine whether or not the transit program will continue on a permanent basis beginning in Fall 2019.

An unofficial U-Pass survey on the UWSA’s U-Pass webpage shows a virtual tie in results (see image below).

Polling officially closes at 6 pm both at physical locations and online.

The Bus Pass referendum, as well as the UWSA Election results, will be announced at 7 pm tonight. Students can watch a live stream of the event on the UWSA Facebook page, or attend in-person at the Hum Cafe & Lounge located in the basement of the C.A.W Student Centre.

Students can vote in the U-Pass Referendum and UWSA Elections here.