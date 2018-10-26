Media City Film Festival Seeks Volunteers

If you love watching films from all over the world, then volunteering at the Media City Film Festival is a great opportunity to get involved in between November 7 and 10.

Media City is looking for a team of artists hosts, drivers, ticket and promotional distributors, a tech team and a set up team.

The film festival takes place in Windsor and Detroit, and is the only film festival in the world that takes place on both sides of an international border.

Media City Film Festival is celebrating its 23rd edition and will feature films, performances and events by artists from countries in Europe, South America and the Middle East.

On Saturday, October 27, there will be an orientation at the Phog Lounge starting at 7 p.m. for volunteers. All Media City volunteers receive a full-access festival pass and other perks.

For more information on the City Film Festival Festival, visit their Facebook page, Media City Film Festival.

To sign up to volunteer, send an email to Media City Volunteer Coordinator, Mrunal Parekh at media.city.volunteers@gmail. com or visit the Media City volunteer page.

It’s a great way to make friends who are also interested in arts and culture, as well as meet filmmakers from all over the world. If you’re unable to volunteer, early bird festival passes are available for $25.