MFA Open Studios Event

On Wednesday, March 14th, 2018, The Windsor Armories, new School of Creative Arts, will be hosting the TUG Collective’s exhibition Borders | Corridors | Lines of Desire that investigates the conflicting attitudes toward migration in American history; their new film installation The Turn Around, and Spaces of Appearance will be screened at 4:30 PM.

Directly following, will be the MFA Open Studios, 6-8PM: Masters of Fine Arts Candidates (both in Visual Arts, and Film and Media) at the University of Windsor will be showcasing their current work, ranging from; painting, sculpture, video, photography, bio-art, drawing, film and more – an opportunity to experience and discuss with MFA students.

All MFA studios and gallery spaces will be open for to explore at your own pace, accompanied by refreshments and a map of the new facilities! This is a free event and everyone is welcome.