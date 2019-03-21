MHK Great Olympic Journey

By: Shelby Johnston & Mallory Martin

At the crack of dawn, seven Masters of Human Kinetics (MHK) students bundled into James Caron’s Chevy Cruze named Victor and Professor Scott Martyn’s Silver Mercedes SUV and departed for the annual Olympic Journey.

Provided through the “Crises, Politics and Commercialism in the Modern Olympic Movement” class, students were fortunate to have the memorable experience visiting the US Olympic Village, several Olympic offices and meet exclusively with many employees within several Olympic organizations.

Singing along to “I Believe” by Nikki Yanofsky, the students instantly embodied the Olympic spirit as they departed for their first stop, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC).

Situated on the 30th floor of the Eaton Center in downtown Toronto, the students were greeted with enthusiasm, by Kate Moorehouse the Manager of Education, Diversity and Inclusion at the COC. She welcomed the group into the office and provided an exclusive tour of the sleek new office.

The following day, the crew made their way to Montreal, Quebec. Here they enjoyed the company of former Olympic Fencer Sandra Sassine, the program administrator of education at the COC.

Experiencing an exclusive behind the scenes look into the COC, students were introduced to the unique culture and values which have been embedded within the roots of the organization.

Sassine enlightened to the students that she always strives to embrace the three Olympic values through her role as well as outside of the office: excellence, teamwork and respect.

Kevin Ye Su, an MHK student in the class was impressed with the environment at both Canadian offices.

“The young, energetic and active culture at the COC is appealing to any student looking for future career opportunities in sport,” says Ye Su.

Later that afternoon, the students met with Francisco Lean, the Manager of Program Development at the World Anti-Doping Agency. Here, the students learned the objectives and duties of monitoring and regulating clean international sports competition. They even received insight into the Russian Doping scandal that began in 2016.

Thursday morning, the group visited the Institut National du Sport du Québec (INS) and the legendary Olympic Parc, learning how the 1976 Olympic facilities are used today.

The final destination of the journey landed the students in the snowy mountains of Lake Placid, New York at the US Olympic Training Facility. The home of the 1932 and 1980 Olympic Games, which now accommodates many Olympic athletes.

Not only dusting off their basketball skills against Olympic conditioning coaches, but MHK students also met with Jared Steenberge, Manager of Operations at the US Olympic Committee.

The tour of the facilities was led by the charming Jim Rogers, the last Chairman of the Protocol Division and Chief of Protocol of the 1980 Winter Olympic Games. This included the Herb Brooks Arena, home of the legendary 1980 Miracle on Ice.

Keifer Bell, also a first-year MHK student discussed how beneficial the trip was for himself and his classmates.

“There is only so much that can be taught in a classroom. It is incredible how much you can learn from industry professionals in the field, over such a short time. I’m extremely grateful that our class was able to partake in this trip.”

Applicational experiences like the Olympic journey is why the University of Windsor, Sport Management program is ranked number one in Canada and top 25 in the world.