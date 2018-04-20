Month-end deadline to apply for spring graduation

Students planning to graduate this spring and who have completed their degree requirements at the end of this semester must apply by April 30 — the Office of the Registrar will not accept applications to graduate after this date.

The application must be made on the UWin account regardless of plans to attend Convocation ceremonies. A fee of $80 will apply only to those who wish to attend.

Direct any questions regarding convocation to co-ordinator Shari Turcotte at shari@uwindsor.ca.